DAN ARMSTRONG Daniel George Armstrong, 66, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at home. Dan was born January 20, 1953 in San Diego, CA, son of the late George K. and Ann Gardner Armstrong. He is survived by three children, son, Russ Armstrong of Wilmington, and two daughters, Nicole Armstrong of Wilmington, and Chase Law (Ron) of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Chloe Law; and a brother, Bill Armstrong of Florida. A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made online or by mail to the - , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 17, 2019