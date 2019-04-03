|
|
DAN M. PLESS Dan Medlin Pless came into this world on August 29th, 1965 in Lexington, NC. Named after the doctor that delivered him, Dan was the fourth (and "favorite child") as well as devoted son to his loving parents "Miss Judy and Charlie" Pless. He was especially close with his "little" big sister, Jenny Pless and is survived by siblings Karen Clark, Deborah McMaster, and Charles Pless. Dan moved to Wilmington in 1986 where he excelled in the automotive service industry. Immensely hard-working, he was and will be remembered as one of the finest service advisors and service managers this area has ever seen. Dan was passionate about golfing, anything Chevrolet, as well as the "vastly superior" Lexington-style barbeque and slaw. He was one of the most giving people you would ever have the good fortune to meet. Dan will be remembered for many things, chief among them his generous, kind and loving nature and his "colorful" use of the English language. He would give you the shirt off his back, a shoulder to lean on, a warm smile, an ear to listen and an unwavering devotion to those he loved. To know Dan was to love him and if he knew you...he loved you right back. In the early morning of March 28th, 2019 Dan decided he was tired and wanted to go home. Each day he always made sure to leave the world in a better place than he found it. Please honor his memory by doing the same. Memorial gathering will be 2 to 4 Saturday April 6, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 3, 2019