DANIEL B. BRINSON Daniel B. (Dan) Brinson passed away February 15, 2020. He was born in Ayden, NC December 15, 1941, son of the late A.D. and Gertrude Craft Brinson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in passing by brothers Alonza and Joseph, and sisters Dorothy, Mayfield and Rachel. Survivors include Dan's wife, Linda Ann Freeman Brinson, daughter, Janine Brinson; stepsons J.R. Baldwin (Catherine), and Matthew Baldwin; grandchildren Jessica Baldwin, Colin Baldwin, Mollie Baldwin, and Katie Baldwin; sister, Mildred Gootee; brothers, Ray Brinson, Jacob Brinson (Lizsiel) and Gabriel Brinson (Judy), numerous cousins and over 25 nieces and nephews. Dan graduated from NHHS, attended the University of Maryland and proudly served his country in the US Air Force; his longest deployment being to Kaiserslautern, Germany. While at NHHS, Dan worked part-time with Retail Credit Co, (later merged with Equifax) and upon completion of military service, returned to Equifax (EFS) serving 30+ years in various management positions.. After retirement from EFS he joined Quest Diagnostics as regional manager, a position he held for several years. He was active in Toastmasters for over 30 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29 at 3:00 pm at Harvester United Methodist Church, 2432 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, Florida 34639. Condolences: See obituary at StarNewsOnline.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Daniel B. Brinson to by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety .org/donate.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020