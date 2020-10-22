DANIEL KENNETH MEIGS, JR. Daniel Kenneth Meigs, Jr., of Wilmington, NC, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. He was born in Charlotte, NC on December 20, 1944, the son of the late Daniel Kenneth Meigs and Barbara Ellen (Campbell) Meigs. Dan attended NC State's School of Engineering and later obtained two Master's Degrees while serving in the United States Air Force. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 22 years of service. He was the Commander of the 3302 Tactical Training Squadron. He received the Air Force Longevity Service Award, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Meritorious Service Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal. He worked with brilliant people and innovated within the Air Force on human factors and performance and helped design an aircraft despite having no formal aeronautics training. Although he was an officer and commander, Dan hated the idea that anyone should be treated differently because of rank. He was unerringly fair-minded. After "retirement," Dan went on to start a custom database design company where he worked for many years before turning his professional skills and love of the water to the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-06. He served there as Air Crew and Boat Crew and held many leadership positions where he made lifelong friends. Dan was a problem solver. He was passionate about the work of the Coast Guard and the Auxiliary and spent years working on software that would improve navigational aids and could be used to increase chances of successful search and rescue. Dan battled multiple myeloma for 16 years always with his wife of 54 years, Cheryl, by his side. He never wanted friends or family to worry about his illness or be burdened by it. His doctors and nurses were always inspired by his strength and good humor. He worried more about others than he did about himself. Realizing many patients would benefit from having personal pulse oximeters, he donated them when needed. Cheryl supported him in all this and likely extended his life by years by the force of her will and the magic that came out of her kitchen to nourish him body and spirit. His daughter, Carrie, was a source of great pride. He was fascinated by her work as a trial lawyer and loved to watch her in trial. He came back with stories he repeated proudly to all his friends. But his greatest achievements may have been as "Pops" to his two grandsons, Tyler and Logan. He always found time for a deep conversation and for games of all types. He was determined to teach them both to fish and throw a cast net and he did, despite his own terminal illness. He made everyone feel special. Dan believed in fairness and intellectual rigor and honesty. He was loyal. It was his last wish that every person would pause and ask himself or herself before taking action or making a statement. "Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?" He wished to see more kindness in the world. Dan is survived by his wife, Cheryl Meigs, daughter, Carrie Meigs, grandchildren, Tyler and Logan Meigs, sister, Judy Dellinger, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
