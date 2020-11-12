1/1
Daniel Lennon Jones
DANIEL LENNON JONES Daniel Lennon Jones, age 73 of Castle Hayne passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Columbus County, NC on February 10, 1947 to Romie Jones and Luna Lewis Jones. D.L. was a proud veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post 10. D.L. was a professional builder and carpenter and helped build many homes in the Wilmington area over many years. D.L. is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Mary Ann Patten Jones; two sons, Daniel Lennon Jones, Jr. (Kimberly), and Brian Wayne Jones; grandchildren, Romie Jones, Jonathan Stubbs, Tiffany Marion, Rey Marion and Amber Marion; sister, Edna Jones Bass; step-daughters, Tanya Lagman (Joe) and Hope Brown; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Edward Marion. Memorial services will be held 2 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions service is limited to immediate family members. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
