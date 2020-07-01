Daniel Roy Waltman
DANIEL ROY WALTMAN Daniel Roy Waltman (Dan Or Chip to his family and friends), 55 years old of Durham, NC, passed away on June 27, 2020. Dan was born in Heidelberg, Germany. He graduated from John T Hoggard High School in Wilmington North Carolina and continued on to receive his bachelors degree in computer science from UNCW in Wilmington, North Carolina. He had a great career in IT working for several companies throughout his career, with his last employer being Epsco Information Services, based out of Ipswich, MA. He is predeceased by his sister Jamey Waltman and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Dan is lovingly remembered by his parents Royie and Edith Waltman, his sister Judy Holland and husband David Holland of Rocky Pt, NC, Debra Waltman of Sacramento, CA, nieces Amanda Cooper of Wilmington, NC, Zoe Olson of Sacramento Ca, Eliot Olson of Sacramento CA, Kristen Blanchard of Durham, NC, Amanda Theel of Garner, NC, nephews Tim Weyers Jr. of Clayton, NC and Jacob Waltman of Wilmington, NC. great niece Isabella Cancro, great nephews Noah Cooper and Harrison Theel. He also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Daniel was a great friend, loving son, awesome brother, cool Uncle and truly loved his family! Those who knew him would say he was the most kind, loving, generous, fun, intelligent man they knew! Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Barnard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 PM until 4 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
