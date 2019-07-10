Home

Daniel Meier
Daniel Vincent Meier Sr. Obituary
DANIEL VINCENT MEIER, SR. Daniel Vincent Meier, Sr., 98, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Bradley Creek Health Care Center in Wilmington. He was born in Wilmington, NC on September 29, 1920. Mr. Meier was a long-time member of St. Therese Catholic Church, Wrightsville Beach and Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary in Wilmington. He was one of the charter members of the International Longshoremen's Association, Local 1766, and he lived to go to work. Dan had also been a member of the Cape Fear Power Squadron, a Master Gardener and was a lover of animals, particularly his dogs Sparky and Sandy. He was predeceased in 2014 by his wife of 74 years, Christina Drew Meier. Surviving are his children Daniel V. Meier, Jr. (Patricia) of Owings, MD, Michael T. Meier (Brenda) of Easton, MD, Susan Millinor (Michael) of Wilmington, and David J. Meier of Wilmington. He is fondly remembered by his grandchildren Hannah Simmons and Sarah Ruffalo and great grandchildren Zoe Millinor, Kathryn Simmons and Gavin Blake. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am Thursday, July 11th, at Basilica Shrine of St. Marys, 412 Ann Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, July 10th. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pender County Humane Society, PO Box 626, Burgaw, NC 28425, or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 10, 2019
