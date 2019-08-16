|
DANIELLE NICOLE DUNCAN Danielle Nicole Duncan of Wilmington went home to be with our Lord on August 13, 2019, at the age of 34. Danielle was a wonderful, kind, and loving mother to Cameron (12), Braydon (4), and Samuel (2). Danielle is survived by her mother, Linda Davis and her father, Barry Duncan and loved and raised by step-father, William Robert Midgley. Danielle is also survived by her brother, Robert Willam Midgley and her grandmothers, Margot Elaine Parks and Ina Duncan. Danielle leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Being and avid surfer, Danielle spent a lot of her free time at the beach with her beautiful sons. Danielle was also a certified nursing assistant and a volunteer at her church, Lifepoint. Please help us celebrate the life of Danielle Duncan on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Lifepoint Wilmington. 3435 South College Road
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2019