DANNY W. HOLDEN Danny W. Holden entered the Kingdom of God Thursday, September 26. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents, Clarence Bertram Holden and Irene Gosnell Holden. He is survived by his beloved wife Jo, 4 step children Sarah, Emily, Katie and Kellie, and 5 grandchildren. Also his brother Michael Holden and sister Deborah Carty. A memorial service will be held October 12 at 11:00 am at Global River Church at 4702 S College Rd.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 3, 2019