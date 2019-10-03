Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny W. Holden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny W. Holden Obituary
DANNY W. HOLDEN Danny W. Holden entered the Kingdom of God Thursday, September 26. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents, Clarence Bertram Holden and Irene Gosnell Holden. He is survived by his beloved wife Jo, 4 step children Sarah, Emily, Katie and Kellie, and 5 grandchildren. Also his brother Michael Holden and sister Deborah Carty. A memorial service will be held October 12 at 11:00 am at Global River Church at 4702 S College Rd.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.