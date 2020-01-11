|
DAPHNA KAYE DRISH Daphna Kaye Drish, age 65, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. Born November 22, 1954 in Columbus County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Perritte and Ethel Cartrette Perritte. She is survived by her husband: John Michael Drish Sr. of the home; one daughter: Dawn Ward and husband Rodney of Tabor City, NC; one son: Michael Nobles and wife Natalie of Tabor City, NC; one step daughter: Rebecca Drish and husband Nick Eady of Wilmington, NC; two step sons: John Michael Drish, Jr. and wife Melanie of Wilmington, NC and Michael Sel Drish of Wilmington, NC; one brother: Danny Perritte and wife Lisa of Tabor City, NC; one sister: Rachel Norris and husband Charles of Chadbourn, NC; five grandchildren: Donovan Ward, Matthew Nobles, Kaitlyn Ward, Geramie Nobles, and Carter Ward; one great grandchild; four step grandchildren: John Drish III, Whitni Leedy, Selbie Drish and Barrett Drish; and one step great grandchild. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM in the Inman Ward Funeral. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3 PM in the Clarendon Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Myrtle Green Cemetery. A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com. A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 11, 2020