|
|
DARLEEN MORGAN MERRITT Darleen Morgan Merritt, 91, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. She was born December 12, 1927 in San Diego, CA, daughter of the late Benito C. Lucero and Ethelynn Lord Hargrove. Her husband, Dewitt Merritt in 2009, and two brothers, Bing and Buster Morgan, preceded her in death. Darleen was a former member and secretary at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk and a long-time member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was a Paul Harris Fellow, a volunteer at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and member of Cape Fear Country Club where she was past President of the Ladies Golf Association. Darleen was an avid golfer who enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing bridge, Mah Jong, and working crossword puzzles. She is survived by four daughters, Dayre Horton (Jay) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Debra Yohem (Lee, deceased) of West Palm Beach, Florida, Diane Karr (Bill) of Wilmington, and DeLeen Keegan of Wilmington; seven grandchildren, Kim Overdeck (Dan), Wittney Horton (Cody Zwieg), Jackie Nethercutt, McKinnley Sherman (Chris), Jessica Keegan, Jonathan Keegan, and Joseph Keegan, five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Darold Morgan. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Monday, June 24, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery, with Rev. Rob Lapp officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Boys & Girls Home of Lake Waccamaw. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 23, 2019