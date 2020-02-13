|
|
DARLENE FONDA-REED Darlene Fonda-Reed, age 80 of Supply died Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Autumn Care of Shallotte. She was born March 30, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Frank Fonda and Viola Miller Fonda and was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Reed; a sister, Jeanette Prevatt; a brother, Richard Fonda; a son-in-law, Dennis Wilczynski and a special pet named "Skip". Darlene was an avid bowler and was a member of the Lady's Day Out Bowling League at the Brunswick County Bowling Center. Surviving are her three daughters, Mona Lodestro and husband, Vince of Chicago, IL, Maria Wilczynski of Supply, NC and Antoinette Callangan and husband, Joseph also of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Prevatt also of Supply, NC; host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday February 16, 2020 at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel. On line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020