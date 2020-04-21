|
DARLIE WALLACE NORRIS Darlie Wallace Norris, age 100, of Elizabethtown and formerly of Kelly passed gently from her earthly life Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing Center after living a long and fruitful life. She was born March 20, 1920 in Columbus County to James Franklin and Addie Bordeaux Wallace. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Wallace; son, J. D. Norris; infant daughter, Nancy Ann Norris; one granddaughter; sister, Salomi Johnson; and brothers, Garland, Franklin and Charlie Wallace. Darlie is survived by her daughter, Bonnie N. Smith (Billy) of Elizabethtown; son, Ricky Norris (Shelley McKay) of Beaufort, SC; five grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Deloris Fitzgerald (Carroll); and many extended family. Darlie was a faithful member of Centerville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and played the organ for many years. She was blessed with a gift for music that she so generously shared with others. Her Christian spirit, love for her family and friends was unmatched. Darlie's sweet, caring spirit and lovely smile will always be remembered. In consideration of others and due the current health issues in our country a graveside service for immediately family will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Haw Bluff Cemetery with The Rev. Allen Murray and The Reverend Jack Miller conducting the service. Memorial gifts may be given to Centerville Baptist Church Attn: Music Fund, PO Box 27, Kelly, NC 28443. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2020