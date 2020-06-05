DAVID A. GREGERSON David A. Gregerson (DAG as he was known to his family and friends) passed away peacefully at his home and on his terms on June 2, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Vascular Parkinson's and Vascular Dementia. DAG was born April 8, 1940 in Bemidji, MN. His was a life well-done, deeply experienced, and packed with love, loyalty, and laughs. He shared freely with every and anyone who came through his front door. To know DAG was to know persistence, assertion, hard work, and a grab-hold-and-never-let-go need to always be learning. He was voraciously interested in the world around him - and if you were ever fortunate enough to have a conversation with him, you knew that immediately. Whether it was current events (especially politics), travel, books, investments, or wine he was everyone's trusted go-to authority. However, there is one very notable exception - driving. While he was brilliant in understanding the physics behind the most complex subject, he was also supremely creative at times - particularly in coming up with his own rules of the road. He was known for his colorful language, something his grandchildren appreciated immensely. If you were in his circle, you could also expect to receive torn out newspaper articles that he thought you should read, which he always annotated with his black felt tip pen. DAG graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. While not confirmed, his family believes it was during this time that he developed his unflagging confidence in duct tape. He spent 14 years with Ford Motor Company in Product Development and Reliability Engineering management positions. He then worked many years at Carrier Corporation, starting as Manager of Product Development and culminating with his appointment to Corporate Vice President of Quality. He used his expertise to develop or be part of a number of professional initiatives, such as being named a Malcolm Baldrige Examiner and a Senior Examiner for the New York State Excelsior Award Program. After finding that retirement did not suit him, he established a consulting business - Gregerson Quality Associates in 1996. David once again traveled the world and consulted for various corporations who needed an evaluation of their quality systems. In his spare time, he became a certified Black Belt Team Leader. He moved from Syracuse, NY to Oak Island, NC in 1999 then to Bolivia, NC in 2008. While DAG had an impressive career, he was most proud of the people around him. He is survived by his wife of 32 years who was his most trusted advisor and friend, Barbara Zarnoch Gregerson; Maggie Mae, his cherished dog; his four children, all of which he claimed at one point to be his favorite, Christopher Gregerson, Amy Talley and husband Michael, Keri Cook and husband Tom, and Jennifer Mondone and husband Robert; eight grandchildren, Athena Gregerson, Clio Gregerson, Lucy Talley, Will Talley, Sawyer Cook, Saylor Cook, Nicholas Mondone and Natalie Mondone; a daughter-in-law Arlene Gregerson; a brother Bob Gregerson and wife Pat; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Rene Zarnoch; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends that he counted as family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mable Gregerson; his siblings, Viola Gould, Mervin Gregerson, Muriel Carver, and Alfred Gregerson; and a son Marc Allen Gregerson. The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422 or https://bit.ly/2Xn9NFi or Adopt An Angel https://bit.ly/3gSPaIW with Dave Gregerson included in the note section. Online condolences are encouraged and welcomed at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 5, 2020.