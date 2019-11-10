|
DAVID A. STALLMAN David A. Stallman passed away on November 1st, 2019, just shy of his 86th birthday. Born in Holmesville, Ohio, he served in the Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955. He then worked for IBM in NY and CT for 33 years. Early retirement gave him the time to pursue his passions, motorcycling the US and Canada, and researching and writing about histories that intrigued him. His major books include: ECHOES OF TOPSAIL - Stories of the Island's Past; WOMEN IN THE WILD BLUE-Target-Towing WASP at Camp Davis; THE COTTON EXCHANGE - a Window into Wilmington's Past; HOLMESVILLE, OHIO - Our Home Town; and HARMONY IN THE HOUSE- a Family Values Model. Numerous essays and booklets capture his travels and documentation of early rocket research on Topsail Island. He was one of the founders of the MISSILES AND MORE MUSEUM on Topsail. He resided in Wilmington for the past 16 years, and was active in UNCW's Osher Life Long Learning programs, Senior Men's Club, the Historical Societies of Wilmington and of Topsail, and the MISSILES and MORE MUSEUM, as well as a supporter of Chamber Music Wilmington and other cultural organizations. David was married to Wanda Stallman-Kendell, Peggy Langworthy Stallman, and Carol Ann Hovey. He leaves behind a legacy for his five children, Gregory Stallman, Susan Stallman-Karafiat, Jamie Stallman, Rebecca Arnold, Emily Holland, and eleven grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Jean Slutz, a brother, Guy Stallman, both of Holmesville, Ohio, and a large contingent of family members, many in Ohio. David left us voicing few regrets, only pleasant memories and love for all who shared parts of his life. He always held that he must be "Captain of His Own Ship" and so he was. There will be a gathering of friends and family at The Hanover Seaside Club, 601 South Lumina Avenue on Wrightsville Beach, on Sunday, November 17th from 3 to 5. If you wish, please consider a gift to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 10, 2019