DAVID ALLEN WELLS David Allen Wells, 74, of Watha passed gently from his earthly life Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born January 4, 1945 in Duplin County, the son of the late Charlie William and Aline Wells. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bennie W. Wells and Ray Wells. Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen Whitley Wells; brother, Phillip Ira Wells and his wife, Terry; sister, Faye Brown and her husband, Leamon; nieces, Jessica Hudson, Melissa Daniel and her husband, Keith, Allyson Wells and Dreama Tirasedtanun; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wells; and many extended family and friends. Allen served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Mt Holly Baptist Church. He served his community as a commissioner for Town of Watha. Allen lived simply and with intention. He woke up early, worked hard and held a strong faith in the Lord. NASCAR, dirt track racing, and tinkering with tractors and equipment were among the things he most enjoyed. He only had six tractors! He was a hobby farmer and gardener which put his tractors to use. Allen was proud of all the pigs he and Phillip have cooked for family, community and friends through the years. His joy in life, love for his dear Ellen, love for family, and winning smile will long be remembered. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mt. Holly Baptist Church with visitation following the service in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Merrell McKoy will conduct the service. It would be a wonderful tribute to Allen if you would consider in lieu of flowers a memorial gift to Mt. Holly Baptist Church Men's Ministry, 5551 US Hwy 117, Burgaw, NC 28425. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2019