DAVID ALTON "PEE WEE" BELLAMY David Alton "Pee Wee" Bellamy, 95, of Wilmington, NC died peacefully at his home on April 25, 2019. He was born April 1, 1924 in Hickman's Crossroads, Brunswick County, NC the son of the late Joseph Burr and Prudence Melissa Brown Bellamy. David was retired from Lee's LP Gas after 41 years where he was the service manager. He had proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force and the Fifth Armored Division as a MP. Prior to serving he worked in the shipyard building Liberty Ships. He grew up on a farm where he developed his outstanding common sense. His best quotes are: "don't drink or smoke, it's not what you make but how you spend it, treat others the way you want to be treated." David Bellamy loved life. David enjoyed bowling in the Wilmington leagues. He was a team captain, he served as league president, and he was successful in the state tournaments. David liked to meet people and tell stories about his youth growing up on the farm, war time experiences and how to live a good life. He had a wise saying for every situation. His favorite Bible quote was "God is love." In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his; brothers: J. Lloyd, M. Gollie, W. Odell; sisters: Essie Mae Bellamy, Louise Armstrong, Edifell Russ, Myrtle Clark, Margeret F. Bellamy; grandson H. Wayne Gainous Jr., and great-grandson Thomas E. Tufano. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 73 years, Eunice Pridgen Bellamy; children: David E. (Lee), Alice F. Gainous, Alton R. (Debbie), Eunice R. Smith (Donald), Joesph A. (Lauren). There are 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren. David dearly loved them and was so proud of their accomplishments. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Services, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. With military honors with Pastor Donald Smith Jr. conducting the service. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019