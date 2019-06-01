|
DAVID BENJAMIN CHEERS David Benjamin Cheers 33, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 29, 2019. David was born on April 4, 1986 in Wilmington NC. A devoted son to his Mother and Father Beverly and Hubert Cheers, an adoring grandson to Reverend David Moe and Martha Moe, Hubert Sr. and Betty Cheers, a loving brother to Stephanie and her husband Christoper Carpico, and an incredible uncle to Carson and Cooper Carpico. David was a talented musician, music was his favorite passion. From singing and playing guitar in his band, playing music with friends at home, collecting records and going to see his favorite bands live, he was a sincere music lover and it was so much a part of the incredible person he was. If you did not know him, David was one of those amazing kind people who put all others before himself, there is nothing he wouldn't have done for anyone whether he knew them or not. He was always there with a smile and had an amazing sense of humor. Everyone who knew David was lucky, we were all touched by what a remarkable person he was and all of our lives are better for knowing him. He will forever be remembered for having the biggest heart and we will always take comfort in remembering his warm smile, his positive friendly attitude, and the enormous love he had for his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Saturday June 8th at Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 3788 Shipyard Boulevard. Following the service we would like to invite you for visitation with refreshments to be held in the fellowship hall.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 1, 2019