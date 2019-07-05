|
DAVID C. GIRARDOT, JR. David Charles Girardot, Jr., 80 went to his rest on July 2, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1938 to the late David and Bernice Girardot. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Donna and two children: son David of Wilmington and Stephanie (husband Tom Haaker) of Weston, Florida. He was blessed with two grandsons: Luke and Ryan Haaker. David was a Mechanical Engineer with an MBA, joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a combat engineer serving in a number of theatres including Vietnam, Korea, Libya, Ecuador and the United States. After 23 years he retired from the army as a Lt. Col. and became the Director of Physical Plant at Ohio Northern University; Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management at Old Dominion University and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs at UNCW. Upon retiring from UNCW, he began a small business consulting firm. One of his clients, Pembroke University asked him to assume the title of Vice President. After two years at UNCP, UNCW asked to him return to his prior position as Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs from which he retired a second time in 2011. David was a kind and gentle man, a conciliator, loved by his family and respected and cherished by his friends. David served two terms on the New Hanover County Planning Board and was a member of Basilica Shrine of St. Mary Catholic Church. He served on the Kids Making It Board of Directors and was a member of Wilmington Cape Fear Rotary Club. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7th from 4-6 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary on Market St. and the funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8th at Basilica Shrine of St. Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kids Making It, 617 Castle St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 5, 2019