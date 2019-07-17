Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
David Chabak
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
5th Avenue United Methodist Church
David Chabak


1945 - 2019
David Chabak Obituary
DAVID CHABAK David A Chabak, age 74 of Wilmington, formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away July 14, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. David was born May 17, 1945 in Queens, New York, the son of the late Joseph Chabak and Dorothy Chenoak. David is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Judy Linderman Chabak, two sons, Michael Reams, wife Michele and grandson Patrick of Leland, NC, and Scott Reams, wife Sarah, granddaughter Sophie of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Carol Moletto of Milford, Pa and Kathy Sadowski of Maywood, NJ, and his shadow and beloved pug, Abby. David loved to travel and he and Judy enjoyed many cruises. After David retired from NHRMC he loved spending more time at his church, volunteering at NHRMC, SECU Family House and Thalian Hall. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday July 19th at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church with Rev Bill Adams officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. The family wood like express thanks to the Zimmer Cancer Center and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Memorials may be made to Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 409 South Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28491.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 17 to July 18, 2019
