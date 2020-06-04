David Charles Blair
DAVID CHARLES BLAIR 47 of Shallotte died Monday. www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Fnrl Srv Licensee 910-471-5441

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Mulberry Park
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Some times I would meet Dave and have breakfast at the Waffle House , EARLY in the morning on his way to work just to talk. He was a Christian and helped me with my Faith a lot. Mostly by example in the way he lived, sober and content. Well every one knew him of course. I told him he should run for Mayor as every where you went with Dave every one knew and loved him. I'd invite myself to his family get togethers at his house just to hang out with his family, Dave, Desiree, Sydney, Jordan because they are always so kind. He is one of the most positive influences in my life. I say is and not was because Dave will always be with all of us in Spirit forever.
Sincerely. Rodney Thomasson
Rodney Thomasson
Friend
