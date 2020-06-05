David Charles Blair
DAVID CHARLES BLAIR Mr. David Charles Blair, age 47 of Shallotte, NC, a loving husband, father and friend passed away on Monday the first of June 2020 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. David was born on the eighth of August 1972 in Fulton County, Georgia to Francis L. Blair and Carolyn L. (Blair) Morris. David is survived by his loving wife Desiree; children, Sydney, Jordan; his mother, Carolyn of Palm Harbor, FL; brothers, Frank and Kenneth of FL and a sister, Cheryl of Colorado. After high school, David joined the US Navy as a corpsman. When leaving the Navy, he was a Petty Officer First Class and served during the Gulf War. After serving his country, he received a well-rounded education and became an expert in Landscape Architecture and Design. He was employed with the Town of Shallotte until his death. David had a passion for the Earth and the people who live on it. He loved to make God's planet beautiful with flowers and he combined his two favorite hobbies to create extraordinary art. His works were admired not only by friends and family but also by all who passed by the places he worked. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his compassionate spirit. He will truly be missed by all who knew him but will never be forgotten. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday the sixth of June 2020 at nine o'clock in the morning at the Mulberry Park, Shallotte, NC. Social distancing will be the order of the day. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441

