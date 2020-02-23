Home

DAVID CLINTON BAGNAL Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called his servant David Clinton Bagnal, 58 of Wilmington, NC home on Friday, February 21, 2020. David is survived by his wife of 31 years Belinda Byrd Bagnal and his three children David Grayson Bagnal of Raleigh, NC, Caroline Lee Bagnal and Anne Elizabeth Bagnal both of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his 4 siblings Alice McAllister of Portage, IN, Mary Bagnal Comer (Mike), Harry S. Bagnal, Jr. and Samuel Joseph Bagnal all of Winston-Salem, NC and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is the son of the late Harry S. Bagnal, Sr. and Anne Broyles Bagnal. David Bagnal grew up in Winston Salem and is a graduate of Richard J. Reynolds High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. David played trumpet for the UNC Marching Tar Heels and Pep Band while in college. More recently, he played for many church worship services and was a member of the Harbour Towne Fest Band. David worked for Governor James G Martin, ran his own business for many years and worked at Verizon Communications for the past 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He shared his love of Christ and biblical knowledge as a Sunday school teacher for youth and adults. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. A service of death and resurrection will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 am at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church of Wilmington or Salvation Army of Cape Fear. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020
