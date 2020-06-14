DAVID FRANCIS FEDORA Major, Retired David Francis Fedora died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Wilmington, North Carolina. David was born October 14, 1951 to Ted and Beatrice (Franchuk) Fedora in Dickinson, ND. David received a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Education from North Dakota State University and a Master's Degree in management from Webster University in St. Louis, MO. David joined the Army in 1973 and retired as a Major in 1993. He was an Army JROTC teacher for East Duplin High School. David was an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC and its Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion and Military Officers Association. Dave liked to play sports; this included golf, poker and dancing. He also liked traveling and visiting his family. He is survived by his son Nicholas, his life partner Anita Edwards, his siblings Shirley Fedora (Bill Palmer), Evelyn (Gary) Kadrmas, Mary Fedora (Rick Deming), Linda Fedora, Rita (Allen) Janes, Roger Fedora, Sharon (Michael) Hagerty, Monica Fedora (Ken Hammer), Jim (Lynn) Fedora. The visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 11 am to 12:30 pm at Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, 28412. Following the visitation a memorial service will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 2 PM at St. Marks in Wilmington, NC. David's final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.