|
|
DAVID LEE HEINZMAN, SR. David Lee Heinzman, Sr. of 3505 Chalmers Dr., Wilmington, completed his human experience on earth and went to be with our Lord at age 88 on September 23, 2019. He was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kitty of Wilmington. David is survived by two sons David, Jr. and Theodore (Ted and wife Michelle) of Wilmington, and a daughter, Suzanne Elizabeth Heinzman of Ann Arbor, MI. Also sisters Barbara Sprader of Manistee, MI and Kady Sayre of Canton, MI, and brother Karl (Bill) Heinzman of Livonia, MI. Dave was born Sept.1, 1931 to Karl and Doris Reule Heinzman of Jackson MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother John Henry and sister Alice A. Rowe of MI. The family lived in Livonia MI, a suburb of Detroit, and David was a graduate of Plymouth High School, the University of Michigan, and Eastern Michigan University. He completed a 42 year career in education, starting as a high school teacher in 1957 in MI, and retiring as an associate dean for continuing education at Campbell University in 2000 after moving to N.C. Kitty was a native daughter of Erwin where they lived before coming to Wilmington in 2014. The couple met and married when Dave served in the Air Force at Pope AFB following college. They lived in Michigan until retiring to N.C. in 1987. Kitty was an R.N. and a graduate of Highsmith Hospital School of Nursing in Fayetteville. She had careers in both psychiatric and home health nursing in MI and NC. A celebration of life will be held at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church on Wrightsville Beach on October 3, 2019 at 2 PM with Rev. Pat Rabun officiating. Memorial tributes may be designated to the church or to other worthy causes. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Memorial Gardens in Erwin. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 29, 2019