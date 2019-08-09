|
DAVID LEE TYREE David Lee Tyree, 77, Ash, NC, formerly of Burgaw, NC died August 7, 2019. Born in Columbus County, NC on August 17, 1941, he was the son of the late D.L. Tyree and Alpha Harrelson T. Russ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Leon Tyree; his step-father, Dennis Russ; brothers, Clem Russ, Dorsey Russ, Ottis Russ, and sister, Irene Grainger. He retired from Duke Energy Corp. and was an avid fisherman. Surviving are his wife, Priscilla Hewett "PeeWee" Tyree; son, Alan Tyree (Candy), Ash, NC; sisters, Betty Grainger, Ash, NC, Nelda Thorsen (Richard), Shallotte, NC, Gloria Hughes (Dwight), Ash, NC, and Jean Nofsinger (George), New Bern, NC; grandchildren, Zack, Kaine, Cassie, Caleb, and Colby; great-granddaughter, Isabella Marie. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service by the Rev. Tom Canady, the Rev. Jeff Russ, and the Rev. Jason Benton. Burial will follow in Longwood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Casket bearers will be Zack Tyree, Kaine Tyree, Caleb Tyree, Colby Tyree, Austin Thorsen, and Dave Andrews. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019