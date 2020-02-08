|
|
DAVID LEROY BROWN David Leroy Brown, 72, born February 15, 1947, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Hanover Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He leaves his children David Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Satanta Taylor, Lenora Dailey, and Corea Williams; 16 grandchildren; and many close friends. Mr. Brown, born and raised in Wilmington, NC, was the son of Estelle Brown McLean (Deceased) and Archie Young (Deceased), a lifelong resident of Wilmington, NC. In his early years, Mr. Brown attended Williston High School. He was married to Cora Brown. Mr. Brown grew up attending Mt. Zion AME and Price Cathedral AME Churches. Mr. Brown had a passion for Western movies. He could be found watching them back to back on a Saturday for hours. His primary vocation for most of his life was using his hands as a gifted mechanic. He held his own in the kitchen as a wonderful cook. Watching football, especially the Carolina Panthers was a fond past time. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, at 2pm at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S. 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 8, 2020