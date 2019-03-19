|
DAVID O. BULLARD Mr. David O. Bullard, 89, of Leland went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday March 16, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Bullard was born in Columbus County on October 3, 1929 and was the son of the late Charles Oscar Bullard and Ruby Sasser Bullard. He was a faithful member for 70 years of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Wilmington where he served as a Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher and choir member. He was employed at Block Industries of Wilmington for 50 years. His hobbies included building houses and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia H. Bullard; a son, Larry Bullard and wife Cindy of Leland; three grandchildren, Daniel, Zack, Carrie; ten great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emma, Ethan, Elias, Eleanor, Roman, Brooklyn, Alijah, Jocelyn, Rylee; two brothers, Ted Bullard of Charlotte, Jackie Bullard of Wilmington. Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at First Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 29th and Chestnut Street, Wilmington with Reverend Paul Evans officiating. Pallbearers will be Daniel Bullard, Zack Bullard, Ted Bullard, Mark Bullard, Jason Bullard, Ethan Bullard, Elias Bullard, Roman Bullard, Alijah Bullard. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park will be private. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 19, 2019