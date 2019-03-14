|
|
DAVID REEDY KELKER Dave, a long-time resident of Hampstead, NC, passed away March 9th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He died of old age, exactly as he said he would, he was 98. He was born in 1920 in Harbin, China where his father helped design the Trans-Siberian Railroad. Both Dave and his only sibling Ted received Engineering degrees from Ohio State University, he was a Buckeyes fan for life. He served in the U.S. Marines during WWII and was proud to help design the first nuclear submarine and work on various NASA projects. Dave loved crossword puzzles, his yard, birds, dogs, dancing, lazy drives and football (really any sport). He had a bright and inquisitive mind to the end and shared his wit and knowledge freely (ask anyone). He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rebecca and her daughter Vickie; his children, Elaine, David, Debra, John and Nancy; his grandchildren, Aaron, Jason, Emily, and John-David; and a great-grandson, Sullivan; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving dog who brought him great joy. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Ted of Aiken, SC and former wife Kay Kelker of Winston Salem, NC. Family and friends will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2019