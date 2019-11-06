Home

Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church
DAVID RICHARD NEWBERY


1946 - 2019
DAVID RICHARD NEWBERY
DAVID RICHARD NEWBERY, 73, of Hampstead, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. David was born July 3, 1946 in Rockville Centre, NY, son of Percy Cooper Newbery and the late Joan Clifford Newbery. Dave Newbery served his country during the Vietnam War and later went on to re-enlist as an ARMY reservist. He became a company commander and earned the rank of Captain during his 19 years of total service. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter in the prestigious Freeport Fire Department Truck 1 for over 50 years. He provided compassion and care to all of his patients as a critical care nurse at Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow, NY for 30 years. Dave Newbery was a man of faith and commitment. He found solace and joy through prayer and devotion to his church. He leaves a legacy of compassion, servitude, and love for family. In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Newbery; son, David Newbery (Renita) of Freeport, NY; daughter, Elizabeth Cates (Jasmine) of Hampstead, NC; four grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Anna, and Sarah Newbery; eight siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Sam Zumwalt officiating. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held in Long Island National Cemetery (Pinelawn), near Melville, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars (). Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019
