|
|
DAVID RUSS GUYTON, SR. David Russ Guyton Sr. age 85 of Castle Hayne, N.C. transitioned to his eternal home on August 20, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter with his family by his side. He was born to the late Robert R. and Annie C. Guyton on September 29, 1933, and is preceded in death by two brothers Lester and Kenneth Guyton. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Anchorage Alaska for two years. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Laurie W. Guyton celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 19, 2019. He has two sons Russ and Alton Guyton, two daughters, Karen Guyton, and Susan Blissett, husband Steven. Two grandchildren, Mckinley and Kendall Faircloth. Several nieces and nephews and many friends that became family. David worked for many years as a truck driver and retired from Yellow Freight in 1995. He had a love for growing vegetables in his garden and sharing them with all he knew. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman spending lots of time with those he loved making precious memories. David was a member of the Brown Road hunting club for many years and Hampstead hunting club prior to that. His love for his family was like no other. He set examples of hard work, integrity, respect, and honor. Always doing for and thinking of others. He also loved his Lord, and singing his praises in the church choir and playing softball. His sense of humor will last on and on as the memories we will keep close to our hearts. The family will receive friends on Friday evening August 23, 2019, from 5-7 pm with funeral service on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:30 am at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation. 1535 S. 41st. Street Wilmington, NC. 28403 with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter via www.tmcfunding.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington NC 28403
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 22, 2019