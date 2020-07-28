DAVID SHAWN HOPKINS David Shawn Hopkins, 46, of Pink Hill, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David Ray Hopkins. Shawn was a lead carpenter at A&I Fire and Water Restoration in Wilmington. Shawn is survived by his wife, Jonell Hopkins; son, Charles Shawn Hopkins; daughter, Alexandra Eileen Hopkins; step-son, Clayton Giampaolo; step-daughter, Randi Walker and husband John; mother, Karen Barber and husband Danny; sister, Emily Tobin and husband Matthew and their children Kadance and Jack; mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson; grandchildren, McKayla, Angelina, Brayden, Jayden, McKenzie, Maci, Chevy Levi, and Little John. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com