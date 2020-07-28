1/
David Shawn Hopkins
DAVID SHAWN HOPKINS David Shawn Hopkins, 46, of Pink Hill, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David Ray Hopkins. Shawn was a lead carpenter at A&I Fire and Water Restoration in Wilmington. Shawn is survived by his wife, Jonell Hopkins; son, Charles Shawn Hopkins; daughter, Alexandra Eileen Hopkins; step-son, Clayton Giampaolo; step-daughter, Randi Walker and husband John; mother, Karen Barber and husband Danny; sister, Emily Tobin and husband Matthew and their children Kadance and Jack; mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson; grandchildren, McKayla, Angelina, Brayden, Jayden, McKenzie, Maci, Chevy Levi, and Little John. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
