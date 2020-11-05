DAVID WAYNE SNOW David "Dave" Wayne Snow beloved husband, father and friend was called home October 23 2020. Sadly he was diagnosed with leukemia and the disease was too aggressive. His last request was granted when he asked to come back from Duke to be with his family and dogs at home. Dave was born December 19 1957 in Beaver, Pa the second of 4 children. In the mid eighties he moved to North Carolina making it his permanent home. He loved Nascar and the Pittsburgh Steelers and looked forward to Sundays in the recliner more than anything. He was a humble, loving, selfless man that would drop anything to help anyone that needed it. For the past 15 years he worked as a plumber for Milam Plumbing. We thank them dearly for all the love and support that was given to David and our family during his illness. Surviving are his mother Ethel Snow, his wife of 25 years Sandra Snow, daughters Diana Snow (Rob), Hannah Snow (Alex), Amanda Lagonell-Busch (Karen), son Alex Busch (Christian), Grandson Phoenix, Sister Nancy, Brother Donnie, Two family's of In-laws that adored him, many nieces, nephews, friends and 5 loving pups that will miss snuggling with him. He is preceded in death by His Father Don Snow, Brother Ronnie, Son David, Best Friend Dave , and his beloved Mother in law Judy.He assured us he found peace in knowing he would see all of them again and that he would be going to a better place. We are sad that this disease robbed him of his golden years. We all wanted nothing more for him than to retire and travel with Sandra, enjoying a few years of relaxation. He was a great husband, father, Pap-Pap and friend. He will be missed for sure, We find peace in knowing he'll be greeted in heaven by many loved ones and a large pack of dogs that he has been missing A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. We Thank Dr Kenneth Kotz MD and all the Staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for his care.



