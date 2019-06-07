Home

David Williams "Bill" Hiott

David Williams "Bill" Hiott Obituary
DAVID WILLIAMS "BILL" HIOTT Bill was born in Greenville, SC on October 10, 1924 and passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Bill was the son of David Whitsett Hiott and Flossie Williams Hiott of Greenville, SC. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Jean Rowe Hiott formerly of Greenville and now Wilmington, daughter Robin Hiott Spinks of Wrightsville Beach, NC, son Williams Barnett Rowe "Bill" Hiott of Swansboro, NC, daughter-in-law Sherry White Hiott, granddaughter Eva Jean Hiott and grandson David White Hiott of Wilmington, DE. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, brother Barnett Osborne "Bo" Hiott and son David Walker Hiott.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019
