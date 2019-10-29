|
|
DAWN FORMY-DUVAL BORDEAUX Dawn Formy-Duval Bordeaux age 44 passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Dawn was born in Wilmington, NC on July 19, 1975 She was a graduate of East Columbus High School and attended Southeastern Community College. Dawn grew up in Riegelwood and was a member of Cape Fear Baptist Church. She worked for Glen Meade Center for Women's Health. Dawn's passions were her family, friends and her two dogs, "Piper" and "Zoey". She would say her greatest gifts were her two sons, Reid and Rylan. She had a friendly heart and soul, and her greatest attributes was her compassion and her kind spirit. Dawn is survived by her two sons, Reid Bordeaux (Erica), and Rylan Bordeaux; her father and mother, Charles Formy-Duval and Gloria O'Neal Formy-Duval; her maternal grandmother, Shirley O'Neal; one brother, Charles "Bubba" Formy-Duval (Karen); special niece Anna Formy-Duval, other aunts, uncles and cousins, including her special cousin, Cody Bullard. The family will see friends starting at 1 pm on Thursday with the Celebration of Life ceremony held at 2 pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Cape Fear Baptist Church 2851 Neils Eddy Road-Riegelwood, NC 28456 officiated by Rev. Doug Fairfax. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Allen, Michael Formy-Duval, Travis Wilkins, Scott Beck, Billy Potter, and Jimmy Strickland. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel 525 Village Rd. Leland, NC 28451.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2019