DAWN SACCARECCI KELLERMAN Dawn Saccarecci Kellerman, 63, of Shallotte, NC died Monday July 8, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Kellerman was born in Mineola, New York on May 23, 1956 and was the daughter of Stephen and Delores Mauser Saccareccia. She was a member of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church of Shallotte. She was a member of ECW, Daughters of the King, Holy Stitches, and assisted with the Coat Closet of St. James the Fisherman. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Phillips; husband, Joseph Kellerman; four sons, Joseph J. Kellerman and wife Stephanie, Stephen M. Kellerman and wife Krysten, Donald J. Kellerman and wife Kenda, Andrew J. Kellerman and wife Morgan; a daughter, Jennifer D. Roper and husband Jason; three sisters, Starr Tyrka, Melody Allen, Wendy Fitz; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at twelve o'clock noon at St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 4941 Main Street, Shallotte. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte NC Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019