DEAN ELIZABETH GUY Dean Elizabeth Canady Guy, 92, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in her home. She was wife of the late William H. Guy, Jr. She was born on December 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Eugene E. and Thelma Kelly Canady and had worked for the State of Florida as a Bill Drafter and Editor for the Florida Legislature until her retirement. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Odham and daughter-in-law, Kim Tu Guy. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Guy Montgomery and her husband Carl; her son, William E. Guy, M.D.; her grandchildren, William L. Guy, Lan G. Garrard (Cris), Amy M. Griffin (John), William C Montgomery (Harlee) and Matthew E. Montgomery (Erin); her sisters, Eleanor C. Cooper (Charles) and Sybil C. Innis (Mark); 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Andrews Market Street Chapel followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. officiated by her cousin, Rev. Thomas P. Canady. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory be sent to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 3, 2019