Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Dean Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean "Spook" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dean "Spook" Smith Obituary
DEAN "SPOOK" SMITH Dean Smith, 58, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 1, 1960 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late Bruce Smith and Ella Brown Smith. His sister, Susie Guyton, preceded him in death. Dean retired as Captain with the Wilmington Fire Department after 27 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a great friend, father and family man. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karan M. Smith; daughter, Molly Smith Edens (Gregory) of Hampstead; many hunting and fishing buddies; and numerous extended family, his brothers and sisters of the Wilmington Fire Department. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ogden Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Justice officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10:00am until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dean's memory may be made to the , 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now