DEAN "SPOOK" SMITH Dean Smith, 58, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 1, 1960 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late Bruce Smith and Ella Brown Smith. His sister, Susie Guyton, preceded him in death. Dean retired as Captain with the Wilmington Fire Department after 27 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a great friend, father and family man. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karan M. Smith; daughter, Molly Smith Edens (Gregory) of Hampstead; many hunting and fishing buddies; and numerous extended family, his brothers and sisters of the Wilmington Fire Department. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ogden Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Justice officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10:00am until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dean's memory may be made to the , 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2019