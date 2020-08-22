1/1
Deanna Joy "Gran Gran" (Starling) Bonilla
1941 - 2020
DEANNA "GRAN GRAN" JOY (STARLING) BONILLA Deanna Joy (Starling) Bonilla, "Gran Gran", 79, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Deanna was born to Paul Rowan Starling and Willie Mae (Byrd) Starling on August 15, 1941. She is predeceased by her parents, her "Daddy" Judson William Parrish; brother, Willie Elmond Parrish "Billy" and her first husband Charles Edward Lee. Deanna is survived by her Children: Jenda Clewis and Buddy, Paul Lee and Cindy, Shandela Brewington and Terry; Charles Anthony Lee; Bryan Lee and Wendy; sister, Donna Rogers and Linwood; brother, Keith Parrish and Patsy; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her Best friend Carol Dalton of 35 years, and her little dog Sophie. She was loved by many people and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 22, 2020 1:00 PM with Funeral at 2:00 PM followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral and Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
AUG
22
Funeral
02:00 PM
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
AUG
22
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
