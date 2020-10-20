1/1
Debbie Ann Dowd
1953 - 2020
DEBBIE DEBORAH ANN DOWD, ED.D. Deborah Ann Dowd, Ed.D. was born on May 16, 1953 in Passaic, N.J. Debbie graduated from St. Mary's High School in Rutherford N.J., where she excelled in basketball and softball. Debbie received her B.S. in Health and Physical Education from Glassboro State College, N.J. (now Rowan University). Debbie taught Health and Physical Education and coached girls' softball at Morris Catholic and Bergen Catholic high schools in N.J. for three years. While earning her Master's degree in Physical Education from Arizona State University Debbie was a graduate teaching assistant and a graduate coaching assistant for the woman's softball team. Debbie earned her Ed.D. in Exercise Science from the University of Georgia, while commuting from Clemson University in South Carolina, where she was a full-time instructor. At UNCW's College of Health and Human Services, Dr. Dowd taught Sports, Physical Activity and the Law; and Measurement and Evaluation of Human Performance. Debbie's teaching emphasis was in the area of exercise science. Debbie also coached UNCW women's softball for five years. Debbie's services to her community included Canines for Service, Habitat for Humanity, and Cape Fear Hospice Center. Debbie leaves behind her father, Joseph Dowd and his wife Susan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her sister Karen Yates (nee Dowd) and husband Steve Banda, Long Valley, N.J.; brothers James in H.C.M.C. Vietnam, Richard and his wife Catherine of Oceanside, N.Y., and Colin and his wife Jessica of San Diego, CA. Debbie was a loving aunt to her nieces Alise Yates, Ashley, Grace, Lauren and Amelia Dowd, and nephew Brian Yates. Deb was loved by her dearest friend Karen, and countless other wonderful friends. Deb was an avid tennis player, and a doting mother to her two goldens Cutter and Quinn, and her cat Kamby. Though we are devastated by her loss, we can only be consoled that she is in the arms of her mother Ruth and those who have gone before her, and in the hands of Almighty God. Life will never be the same without her. Visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary Chapel Tuesday, October 20, 2020 between 2 and 4pm located on 4108 S. College Rd, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Monty's Home or any of the above organizations Debbie was involved with. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Andrews Mortuary Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Memories & Condolences
16 entries
October 19, 2020
When things were tough on campus, Deb was there to say they will get better. She always said was what matters are our students , and I agreed. Deb was arguably the most supportive colleague with whom I interacted in the School of Health and Applied Human Sciences. She and I shared the love of dogs and the faith that we would one day be reunited with those whose canine souls meant so much to us. I pray that Deb's family and closest friends be comforted with the wonderful memories she gave us.
Eleanor Krassen Covan
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to Debbie’s family and friends. So shocked and saddened to hear this news. She will be missed for her kindness and caring spirit.
Cindy Wiseman
Coworker
October 19, 2020
I knew Debbie from her years at Clemson. We used to play racquetball (well, she used to beat me soundly at racquetball), walk our dogs for miles and solve the world's problems. As many have noted here, she was a genuinely kind and caring soul. I'm so sorry I didn't do a better job of keeping touch. Life is too short... Much love to family and friends through this process.
Cathy Frazier
Friend
October 19, 2020
It was my privilege to know Debbie. We had many good talks and laughs in her office about life, teaching, and just getting along in life over the years. Her warmth and gentle spirit was very comforting. Her passion as a teacher and student advocate was contagious and inspiring. She truly cared. My condolences to her family and friends.
rick campbell
Friend
October 19, 2020
It was a fun team.<br /> Mary
Deb was a wonderful, fun, caring person and excellent tennis player. I cherish the memories of playing with her , Tess Phillips, Doris Byrnes & Laurie Mc Hugh at Ogden Park 18 years ago and also on our Senior team. If she lost a point she would drop her racket. So for fun, we would all drop our rackets. She will be missed.
Mary Navas
Friend
October 19, 2020
Deb was a great friend with an even greater sense of humor. I will miss her laugh and genuine friendship. Such a kind and thoughtful soul. I will miss her. Ride on, my Biker Buddy.
Melanie Canfield
Friend
October 18, 2020
Debbie was one of the kindest and gentlest women I ever knew. My condolences to her friends and family.
Ann Steele
October 18, 2020
Debbie Dowd was a true inspiration in my career. We worked on several projects in Physical Education at UNC-Wilmington and I always admired her deep dedication to our profession. I learned so much from her. My thoughts are with her family. She was a wonderful person.
Anne Libeberry
October 18, 2020
RIP dear friend and coach. You will be greatly missed. Prayers for peace and comfort to Deb’s family and friends ❤
Dr. Susan Spivey
Friend
October 18, 2020
So much respect and love for a woman who I was blessed to call a professor, a role model, and a friend. Thank you Dr. Dowd for being such a positive influence to the lives of so many people of all ages and walks of life. You assisted in making my experience at UNCW both impactful and extremely positive. I’m happy to know you are free of pain and smiling so brightly as you always did on Earth! God bless all family and friends going through this loss. She will be missed greatly!
Jacob Diab
Friend
October 18, 2020
Debbie was a good friend to not only me, but all of our student-athletes at UNCW. We will miss her warm smile and encouragement she shared during her many years as a teacher and mentor.
Joe Browning
Friend
October 18, 2020
Deb was an amazing colleague and friend. She genuinely cared for each of her students, was an academic advising wizard, and would go to great lengths to determine the best "next steps" for students in the most odd, unforeseeable scenarios. She was one of the most caring, empathetic people this world has known. I am truly grateful to be one of the many lives she touched.
Tamlyn Shields
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Much love to a woman that gave so much to others. Thinking of all who have been in her life and by her side, especially Karen. So sudden and so hard. Thinking of her beautiful presence in my life many years ago. Thank you dear Deb.
MARTHA WISBEY
Friend
October 18, 2020
I loved her like a sister! Such a special friend. She will be missed, but she is not leaving us without leaving WONDERFUL wisdom and Memories. Praise God for Deb!
Anna Martin
Friend
October 18, 2020
Words cannot express how I feel. I loved you Duckalette!!! What a ride, til we meet again.
KAREN HENDERSON
Friend
October 18, 2020
Debbie was really one of the last kind souls and this earth she was exceptionally sensitive to anyone in any animals means we will miss her greatly
Mary Combs
Friend
