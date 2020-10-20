DEBBIE DEBORAH ANN DOWD, ED.D. Deborah Ann Dowd, Ed.D. was born on May 16, 1953 in Passaic, N.J. Debbie graduated from St. Mary's High School in Rutherford N.J., where she excelled in basketball and softball. Debbie received her B.S. in Health and Physical Education from Glassboro State College, N.J. (now Rowan University). Debbie taught Health and Physical Education and coached girls' softball at Morris Catholic and Bergen Catholic high schools in N.J. for three years. While earning her Master's degree in Physical Education from Arizona State University Debbie was a graduate teaching assistant and a graduate coaching assistant for the woman's softball team. Debbie earned her Ed.D. in Exercise Science from the University of Georgia, while commuting from Clemson University in South Carolina, where she was a full-time instructor. At UNCW's College of Health and Human Services, Dr. Dowd taught Sports, Physical Activity and the Law; and Measurement and Evaluation of Human Performance. Debbie's teaching emphasis was in the area of exercise science. Debbie also coached UNCW women's softball for five years. Debbie's services to her community included Canines for Service, Habitat for Humanity, and Cape Fear Hospice Center. Debbie leaves behind her father, Joseph Dowd and his wife Susan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her sister Karen Yates (nee Dowd) and husband Steve Banda, Long Valley, N.J.; brothers James in H.C.M.C. Vietnam, Richard and his wife Catherine of Oceanside, N.Y., and Colin and his wife Jessica of San Diego, CA. Debbie was a loving aunt to her nieces Alise Yates, Ashley, Grace, Lauren and Amelia Dowd, and nephew Brian Yates. Deb was loved by her dearest friend Karen, and countless other wonderful friends. Deb was an avid tennis player, and a doting mother to her two goldens Cutter and Quinn, and her cat Kamby. Though we are devastated by her loss, we can only be consoled that she is in the arms of her mother Ruth and those who have gone before her, and in the hands of Almighty God. Life will never be the same without her. Visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary Chapel Tuesday, October 20, 2020 between 2 and 4pm located on 4108 S. College Rd, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Monty's Home or any of the above organizations Debbie was involved with. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com