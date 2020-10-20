When things were tough on campus, Deb was there to say they will get better. She always said was what matters are our students , and I agreed. Deb was arguably the most supportive colleague with whom I interacted in the School of Health and Applied Human Sciences. She and I shared the love of dogs and the faith that we would one day be reunited with those whose canine souls meant so much to us. I pray that Deb's family and closest friends be comforted with the wonderful memories she gave us.

Eleanor Krassen Covan

Coworker