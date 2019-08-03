|
DEBBIE MARTIN Deborah Gail Martin, 66, of Wilmington, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Debbie was born July 6, 1953 in Burlington, NC, daughter of Bertha Ramsey Martin and the late Troy T. Martin. Debbie was a loving daughter and sister who made everybody smile. She was a member of the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk for over 50 years. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Troy T. "Tony" Martin, Jr. (Robin) of Wilmington; two uncles, Martin Ramsey and John Ramsey; and several caregivers, Kim Deans, Gloria Metts, Pam Powers, Janice Bland, Jennifer Blake, Corrine "C.C." Carr, Cynthia Wadley, Dolores Brown, and Kat Outten. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens, followed by a memorial service at 12:00pm at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk with The Rev. Patrick T. Rabun officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Flowers are welcome or contributions in Debbie's memory may be made to Little Chapel on the Boardwalk (ATTN: "Women of the Church"), 2 W. Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 3, 2019