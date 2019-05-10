|
DEBORAH A. HORNE Deborah Anne Smith Horne, 44, of Charlotte and formerly of Wilmington, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born April 27, 1975, in Midland, MI. the daughter of Douglas Dale Smith and Karen Ann Compton Smith, longtime residents of Wilmington, Debbie was a 1993 Graduate of New Hanover High school and attended NCSU and UNCW. Preceding her in death were paternal grandparents Cecil and Harriett Smith; maternal grandparents Frank and Ann Compton. In addition to her parents Doug and Karen Smith, also surviving are son James Michael Compton Horne of Wilmington and daughter Kristin Delores Horne and wife Kirstin Martinez of Charleston, SC, sister Lisa Gregory and husband Quint of Catonsville, MD., and father of her children James M. Horne of Wilmington. She loved her children and family. Following a private service, the family will receive friends 4 to 6 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the home of Karen and Doug Smith. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debbie's memory may be made to a . Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from May 10 to May 11, 2019