Deborah Ann Capra

Deborah Ann Capra Obituary
DEBORAH ANN CAPRA Deborah Ann Capra passed away from cancer on April 13, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., December 13th, 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Capra Jr., her son, Kenneth M. Sprunt III and her daughter, Emory Dalziel Sprunt. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Capra, her sister, Barbara Adams and her mother, Helen Casteen. Deborah was a devoted mother and enjoyed owning and operating a children's fine clothing boutique in Wilmington, NC called Honey Child. Deborah's memory will live on in the hearts of her loving daughter, her family and her many friends. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society and Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 22, 2020
