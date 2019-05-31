|
DEBORAH "DEBBIE" CAROLINE ROBINSON Deborah "Debbie" Caroline Robinson, 57, of Supply died Wednesday May 29, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Debbie was born in Brunswick County on October 15, 1961 and was the daughter of Lillian F. Robinson of Supply and the late James William "J.W." Robinson. Survivors in addition to her mother include her children, Michael Pascucci of Supply, Robert Weeks of Oklahoma, Christy Pascucci Biddle (Evan) of Wilmington; a grandchild, Jade Biddle; two brothers, Robert J. Robinson (Gina) of Supply, James "Jimmy" Robinson (Beatrice) of Supply, canine companions, Nola and Bo, feline companion, Petey Pie; a special friend and caregiver, Tracey Gamble. Funeral services will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia with Reverend Gerald Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Peter Cortese, Rocky Robinson, James "Jimmy" Robinson III, James Fisher Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Gregory "Spooky" Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Fowler, Jay Howard Robinson, Brandon Fowler, Shannon Fowler. Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and other times at the home of Robert and Gina Robinson. You may offer online condolence at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2019