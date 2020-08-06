1/
Deborah G. Young
{ "" }
DEBORAH G YOUNG 68 of Leland died Saturday. For full obituary see www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Lic 910-471-5441

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Leland
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Leland
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 5, 2020
I’m sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing but we know she’s with her Lord & Savior, resting in His arms of love & peace. I knew Debbie when I lived in Leland & we were in school together at Leland; they lived on Lanvale Rd. during this time. She & I were friends & I’d visit her home (I also was a “Ganey” but as you can see, without the “I” in it.) & we had some good times. Debbie was sorta like me, quite type & not in the “group”, which actually was good. I hadn’t see Debbie in many, many years but would never forget such a kind-hearted & sweet person! I know she’ll be missed by many, especially the family.
Prayers, Blessings & Grace,
-Wanda Ganey Yopp
Wanda Ganey Yopp
Friend
