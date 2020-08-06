I’m sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing but we know she’s with her Lord & Savior, resting in His arms of love & peace. I knew Debbie when I lived in Leland & we were in school together at Leland; they lived on Lanvale Rd. during this time. She & I were friends & I’d visit her home (I also was a “Ganey” but as you can see, without the “I” in it.) & we had some good times. Debbie was sorta like me, quite type & not in the “group”, which actually was good. I hadn’t see Debbie in many, many years but would never forget such a kind-hearted & sweet person! I know she’ll be missed by many, especially the family.

Prayers, Blessings & Grace,

-Wanda Ganey Yopp

