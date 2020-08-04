1/1
DEBORAH GAINEY YOUNG Deborah Gainey Young, age 68 of Leland, NC passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare Center, Bolivia, NC. Born in Wilmington, NC on January 16, 1952, Deborah was a daughter of the late Emmett L and Eunice Peterson Gainey. Deborah was a longtime employee of State Farm Insurance and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leland. Survivors include her loving husband, Danny Young, Sr.; a daughter, Michelle Zavetsky; a son, Daniel Young, Jr. and wife Melissa; a sister, Judith Benson; grandchildren, Zach and Noah Zavetsky, Saraha, Braxton and Christian Young, Alyssa Henderson and one great-grandchild, Cooper Henderson. The family will receive friends on Saturday, the eighth of August 2020 from two O'clock until three O'clock in the afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Leland. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. A celebration of life service will follow the visitation at three o'clock with The Reverend Dr., Steve Ellis officiating. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Deborah's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
