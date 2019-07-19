|
DEBORAH KAISER Deborah Lisa Kaiser, 50, of Rockville, MD died on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1968 in Pittsburgh, PA to Richard and Susan Kaiser. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Rob Kaiser of Wilmington. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at B'nai Israel Cemetery at 18th St. and Princess Place in Wilmington. Deborah's passion was her work with hundreds of Head Start agencies around the country. With a background in social work, Deborah created a business that offers training, community assessments and other services to Head Start programs around the country. Before starting her business, Deborah ran and worked at Head Start programs in Houston. She had an undergraduate degree from Miami of Ohio and a master's degree in school psychology from Duquesne University. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Deborah's name to Smart Start of New Hanover County, 3534 S. College Road, Suite F, Wilmington NC 28412 or online at by clicking the donate button on www.newhanoverkids.org Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 19, 2019