DEBORAH REGISTER WILLIS Deborah Register Willis, age 63 of Leland, NC passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Kinston, NC on April 23, 1956 to Harry Harold Register and Sylvia Phillips Register. Deborah was a graduate of Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1974. She attended Cape Fear Community College and was a graduate of UNC-W. She had a love for teaching and had taught at Cape Fear Community College until her retirement last year. Deborah was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She had a big heart for everyone, and was always caring for others and their needs. Deborah is survived by her husband, Dr. Cecil Willis; one daughter, Jennifer Nash Booth and husband Jason; two grandchildren, Aaron and Emily Booth; brother, Michael Register and sister Sandra Register; and her precious shih tzu dog, "Daisy". Celebration of Life memorial ceremony will be 5 pm Wednesday February 5,2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Visitation and reception will follow with light refreshments. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 4, 2020
