DEBRA "MICHELLE" LONG Debra Michelle Long, 48, is survived by her life partner, Hank Weaver, of Wilmington. She died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born October 11, 1970, in Wilmington, to the late Joseph "Danny" Long and Debra Vause Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lory "L. J." and Wilma H. Long. She was an Insurance Agent and office manager for many years with various insurance agencies. Also a real estate agent for a short time. She graduated from Laney High School Class of 1987. Michelle enjoyed travel, music, spending time with friends and especially family. She always had a beautiful smile for everyone. She will always be remembered, loved and missed. Survivors include her grandparents, Levi Herbert Vause and Betty Clark Vause, two aunts, Carolyn Long (Ken), Todd and Donna vause Rhodes (Steve) and cousins, Michael Todd and Stephanie Rhodes. A funeral service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel, with Rev. David Hollowell officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior, beginning at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 6, 2019